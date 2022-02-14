Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  REC Silicon ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    RECS   NO0010112675

REC SILICON ASA

(RECS)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REC Silicon : Invitation to fourth quarter 2021 results - 14.02.2022

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2021 results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CET, the company will host an audiocast to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience

The presentation will be in English.

To join the audiocast, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220218_9/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

REC Silicon ASA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
