REC Silicon : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting - 22.12.2021

Oslo, Norway - December 22, 2021: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on December 22, 2021 at 16:00 CET. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the election of Kristian Monsen Røkke as chairperson of the board of directors in place of the resigning Kjell Kristian Røkke. The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the election of Seung Deok Park, with effect from the time specified in the minutes.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023 Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659 Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

