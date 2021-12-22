Log in
REC Silicon : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting - 22.12.2021

12/22/2021
Oslo, Norway - December 22, 2021: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on December 22, 2021 at 16:00 CET. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the election of Kristian Monsen Røkke as chairperson of the board of directors in place of the resigning Kjell Kristian Røkke. The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the election of Seung Deok Park, with effect from the time specified in the minutes.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023 Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659 Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon: REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

REC Silicon ASA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 184 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2021 -236 M -26,6 M -26,6 M
Net Debt 2021 424 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 797 M 766 M 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart REC SILICON ASA
Duration : Period :
REC Silicon ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REC SILICON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,25 NOK
Average target price 17,35 NOK
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. May Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Moore Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Annette Beate Justad Deputy Chairman
Audun Stensvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REC SILICON ASA11.24%744
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.99%92 694
AIR LIQUIDE11.61%79 801
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.11.49%50 136
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-3.64%29 391
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.37.35%29 150