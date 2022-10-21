Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  REC Silicon ASA
  News
  Summary
    RECS   NO0010112675

REC SILICON ASA

(RECS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
17.80 NOK   -2.60%
09:50aREC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
07:00aTranscript : REC Silicon ASA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
10/14REC Silicon – Background information regarding the new board appointments at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 21 October 2022.
GL
REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

10/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Oslo, Norway – October 21, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held as a digital meeting on October 21, 2022 at 13:00 hours (CEST).

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are enclosed hereto and will also be available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

Further to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting issued on September 30, 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

As a result of the resolutions passed, the board of directors of REC Silicon ASA currently consists of Mr. Tae Won JUN (chair), Mr. Dong Kwan KIM (deputy chair), Ms. Vivian Bertseka, and Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz.

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

Attachment


