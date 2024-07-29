REC Silicon Presentation on NREL 31st Workshop on Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells & Modules

REC Silicon is invited to attend the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's

(NREL) 31st Workshop on Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells & Modules - Materials

and Processes, on July 28th-July 31st.



On Monday July 29th, at 11:10 a.m. MDT, Silicon Gases Global Sales Director

for REC Silicon, Wayne Osborne, gave a presentation of the company. See

attached for the entire presentation.



NREL is a federally funded research and development center sponsored by the US

Department of Energy. The center specializes in research and development of

renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration, and

sustainable transportation. The Silicon Workshop promotes exchange of

technical and scientific information between international researchers in the

photovoltaic (PV) and relevant non-PV fields.



Contacts

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@recsilicon.com



About Us

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REC Silicon is a global leader in silane based high purity silicon materials.

We combine 40 years experience and best-in-class proprietary technology to

deliver on customer expectations. Our two U.S. based plants have a combined

production capacity of more than 30,000 MT of high purity silane gas. Our

Signature Silane® based products are used in everyday quality of life

technologies, emerging technologies, cutting edge power and memory devices,

high-voltage transmission, as well as renewables. REC Silicon is headquartered

in Lysaker, Norway and listed on the Oslo stock exchange under the ticker:

RECSI.



For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

624224_REC Silicon Presentation on NREL 31st Workshop on Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells & Modules.pdf

624224_REC Silicon NREL 2024 Presentation.pdf

