REC Silicon Presentation on NREL 31st Workshop on Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells & Modules

29 Jul 2024 22:46 CEST
REC Silicon ASA
REC Silicon is invited to attend the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's
(NREL) 31st Workshop on Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells & Modules - Materials
and Processes, on July 28th-July 31st.
On Monday July 29th, at 11:10 a.m. MDT, Silicon Gases Global Sales Director
for REC Silicon, Wayne Osborne, gave a presentation of the company. See
attached for the entire presentation.
NREL is a federally funded research and development center sponsored by the US
Department of Energy. The center specializes in research and development of
renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration, and
sustainable transportation. The Silicon Workshop promotes exchange of
technical and scientific information between international researchers in the
photovoltaic (PV) and relevant non-PV fields.
Contacts
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@recsilicon.com
About Us
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REC Silicon is a global leader in silane based high purity silicon materials.
We combine 40 years experience and best-in-class proprietary technology to
deliver on customer expectations. Our two U.S. based plants have a combined
production capacity of more than 30,000 MT of high purity silane gas. Our
Signature Silane® based products are used in everyday quality of life
technologies, emerging technologies, cutting edge power and memory devices,
high-voltage transmission, as well as renewables. REC Silicon is headquartered
in Lysaker, Norway and listed on the Oslo stock exchange under the ticker:
RECSI.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
