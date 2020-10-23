Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  REC Silicon ASA    REC   NO0010112675

REC SILICON ASA

(REC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/23 05:16:18 am
11.46 NOK   +13.47%
04:42aREC SILICON : Share capital increase registered
AQ
04:42aREC Silicon - Share capital increase registered
GL
10/21REC SILICON ASA : - Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:42am EDT

Lysaker, Norway – 23 October 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 October 2020 regarding the issuance of new shares in REC Silicon ASA in Tranche 1. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 27,982,000 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 307,802,066, divided into 307,802,066 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REC SILICON ASA
04:42aREC SILICON : Share capital increase registered
AQ
04:42aREC Silicon - Share capital increase registered
GL
10/21REC SILICON ASA : - Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
10/19REC SILICON : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, issue of Tranche 1 shares
AQ
10/19REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, issue of Tranche 1 sha..
GL
10/15REC SILICON : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
10/15REC SILICON : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
10/15REC Silicon - Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
10/15REC Silicon - Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
10/15REC SILICON : Property Tax Dispute Settled for All Years with Grant County, Wash..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 154 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 -657 M -70,7 M -70,7 M
Net Debt 2020 951 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 109 M 337 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart REC SILICON ASA
Duration : Period :
REC Silicon ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REC SILICON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,09 NOK
Last Close Price 10,10 NOK
Spread / Highest target -40,6%
Spread / Average Target -49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tore Torvund President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Beate Malm Justad Chairman
James A. May Chief Financial Officer
Espen Klitzing Independent Director
Inger Berg Ørstavik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REC SILICON ASA277.15%337
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.20.11%57 430
BASF SE-23.10%56 274
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-7.35%43 648
ROYAL DSM N.V.22.09%28 436
FMC CORPORATION7.68%13 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group