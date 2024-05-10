Stock RECS REC SILICON ASA
REC Silicon ASA

Equities

RECS

NO0010112675

Commodity Chemicals

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 07:38:16 2024-05-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
9.875 NOK -4.40% Intraday chart for REC Silicon ASA -7.19% -29.46%
01:28pm REC SILICON : The next capital increase around the corner? Alphavalue
08:00am Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 10, 2024
Latest news about REC Silicon ASA

Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 10, 2024
REC Silicon Provides Update on Moses Lake Production Facility Ramp Up CI
US Solar Manufacturers Petition Regulators to Impose Sanctions on Southeast Asian Imports MT
US solar panel makers seek new tariffs to protect domestic factories RE
Rec Silicon ASA Provides Restart Update of Silane-Based High-Purity Granular Production Facility in Moses Lake, Washington CI
US Regulator Finds No Safety Violation at Rec Silicon's Washington Facility MT
REC SILICON : The begin of an new aera? Alphavalue
REC SILICON : A languishing cash cow Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
REC Silicon to Halt Polysilicon Production in Butte Facility in Montana MT
REC Silicon Completes $130 Million JV Stake Sale MT
Correction: REC Silicon's Planned Sale of JV Stake Undergoes Government Review MT
REC Silicon's Planned Sale of JV Stake Undergoes Government Review MT
REC SILICON : 2024 will be a transition year Alphavalue
REC SILICON : Well on track – 2024 might still be challenging Alphavalue
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
REC Silicon Makes Progress in Yulin JV Stake Sale MT
REC Silicon ASA(OB:RECSI) dropped from Oslo OBX Total Return Index CI
REC Silicon Secures $40 Million Loan MT
REC SILICON : Eureka! The Gordian knot is cut Alphavalue
REC Silicon Subsidiary Signs Supply Agreement With Hanwha Q Cells MT
REC SILICON : Breakeven becomes more likely Alphavalue

Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a Norway-based producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon and silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake, Washington and Butte, Montana in the USA. REC Siliconâs subsidiaries include: REC Silicon Inc., REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC, and REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC in the United States. The Companyâs activities are divided in to two business segments: The Solar Materials segment manufactures polysilicon for the solar energy markets from its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington and The Semiconductor Materials segment manufactures polysilicon and silicon gases for semiconductor markets from its manufacturing facility in Butte, Montana.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
01:00am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for REC Silicon ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
10.33 NOK
Average target price
24 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+132.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

