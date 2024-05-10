REC Silicon ASA is a Norway-based producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon and silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake, Washington and Butte, Montana in the USA. REC Siliconâs subsidiaries include: REC Silicon Inc., REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC, and REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC in the United States. The Companyâs activities are divided in to two business segments: The Solar Materials segment manufactures polysilicon for the solar energy markets from its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington and The Semiconductor Materials segment manufactures polysilicon and silicon gases for semiconductor markets from its manufacturing facility in Butte, Montana.

Sector Commodity Chemicals