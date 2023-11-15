Stock RECS REC SILICON ASA
PDF Report : REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA

Equities

RECS

NO0010112675

Commodity Chemicals

Market Closed - Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 10:29:09 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for REC Silicon ASA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.02 NOK -2.06% -3.44% +0.25%
09:44pm REC SILICON : Well on track – 2024 might still be challenging Alphavalue
08:00am Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
REC SILICON : Well on track – 2024 might still be challenging Alphavalue
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
REC Silicon Makes Progress in Yulin JV Stake Sale MT
REC Silicon ASA(OB:RECSI) dropped from Oslo OBX Total Return Index CI
REC Silicon Secures $40 Million Loan MT
REC SILICON : Eureka! The Gordian knot is cut Alphavalue
REC Silicon Subsidiary Signs Supply Agreement With Hanwha Q Cells MT
REC SILICON : Breakeven becomes more likely Alphavalue
REC SILICON : A brighter silver lining Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023 CI
REC Silicon Secures $100 Million Term Loan from KEB Hana Bank MT
Rec Silicon Enter USD 100 Million Term Loan Agreement CI
REC Silicon ASA Announces USD 30 Million Facility Loan Financing CI
REC SILICON : Leaving China Alphavalue
REC Silicon Subsidiary Expects to Gross RMB1 Billion from JV Stake Sale MT
REC SILICON : High cash outflow Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI
REC Silicon Obtains Financing to Retire $110 Million Senior Secured Bond; Shares Up 10% MT
REC Silicon ASA Announces Corporate Debt Financing of $110 Million from KEB Hana Bank CI
REC SILICON : Recovery still needs time Alphavalue
REC SILICON : Destocking in the broader semi market left scratch marks Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI

Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a Norway-based producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon and silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake, Washington and Butte, Montana in the USA. REC Siliconâs subsidiaries include: REC Silicon Inc., REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC, and REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC in the United States. The Companyâs activities are divided in to two business segments: The Solar Materials segment manufactures polysilicon for the solar energy markets from its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington and The Semiconductor Materials segment manufactures polysilicon and silicon gases for semiconductor markets from its manufacturing facility in Butte, Montana.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for REC Silicon ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
14.32NOK
Average target price
30.00NOK
Spread / Average Target
+109.57%
Sector Industrial Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
REC SILICON ASA Stock REC Silicon ASA
+0.25% 551 M $
LINDE PLC Stock Linde plc
+23.73% 196 B $
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC. Stock Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
-11.05% 59 627 M $
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
+105.01% 11 337 M $
LINDE INDIA LIMITED Stock Linde India Limited
+76.54% 6 223 M $
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock Hangzhou Oxygen Plant Group Co.,Ltd.
-18.93% 4 321 M $
AIR WATER INC. Stock Air Water Inc.
+28.99% 2 949 M $
SOL S.P.A. Stock SOL S.p.A.
+54.52% 2 653 M $
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD. Stock Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Co., Ltd.
+8.06% 2 348 M $
JINHONG GAS CO.,LTD. Stock Jinhong Gas Co.,Ltd.
+36.57% 1 696 M $
Industrial Gas
