REC Silicon : ​2021 Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

Recommendation from the Nomination Committee of REC Silicon ASA

The Board

The Board of Directors of REC Silicon ASA shall, according the company's articles of association, consist of between 3 and 12 members. The Board of Directors consists today of Kjell Inge Røkke (chair), Annette Malm Justad (deputy chair), Lene Landøy and Audun Stensvold. All current members of the Board of Directors were elected at the extraordinary general meeting in March 2021.

Given that short duration of the current composition of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Committee does not recommend any changes to be made and that the current members continue until the annual general meeting in 2022.

The Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee proposes that the following members are elected to the Nomination Committee for a period until the annual general meeting in 2022: Ingebret G. Hisdal, Liv Monica Stubholdt and Kjetil Kristiansen.

The Nomination Committee nominates Ingebret G. Hisdal as the Chair of the committee.

Brief curriculum vitae for the proposed members are attached hereto.

Recommendation - remuneration

The nomination committee proposes that the following fees to Board members shall apply, and be payable monthly in advance, for the period up to the annual general meeting of 2022:

Board Chair NOK 650,000 Deputy Chair NOK 450,000 Other Board Members NOK 375,000

For the Nomination Committee, proposed fees are NOK 40,000 for the chair and NOK 32,000 per member for the period from the annual general meeting of 2021 to the annual general meeting of 2022.