Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. REC Silicon ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RECS   NO0010112675

REC SILICON ASA

(RECS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REC Silicon : Invitation to second quarter 2021 results - 12.07.2021

07/12/2021 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host an audiocast to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience

The presentation will be in English.

To join the audiocast, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210722_1/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

REC Silicon ASA published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:19:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REC SILICON ASA
02:20aREC SILICON  : Invitation to second quarter 2021 results - 12.07.2021
PU
02:00aREC SILICON  : Invitation to second quarter 2021 results
AQ
07/08Reliance Industries Reportedly Looks to Buy REC
CI
05/19REC Group Launches Fourth Generation of the Multiple-Award-Winning Twinpeak S..
CI
05/11REC SILICON  : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
05/11REC Silicon ASA Approves Executive Changes
CI
05/11REC SILICON  : First quarter 2021 results
AQ
05/11REC SILICON ASA  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/11REC SILICON ASA  : 1st quarter report
CO
05/10REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 196 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 -262 M -30,1 M -30,1 M
Net Debt 2021 524 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 368 M 732 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart REC SILICON ASA
Duration : Period :
REC Silicon ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REC SILICON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,10 NOK
Average target price 19,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tore Torvund President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. May Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Annette Beate Malm Justad Deputy Chairman
Audun Stensvold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REC SILICON ASA6.21%832
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.96%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED38.51%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.16%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.87%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE28.27%63 952