Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Recharge Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RR   CA7562302074

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD.

(RR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
0.3950 CAD    0.00%
03:02aRecharge resources plans csamt survey to depth 500m for ddh4 drill hole and production wells at pocitos 1 lithium salar
GL
03:01aRecharge resources plans csamt survey to depth 500m for ddh4 drill hole and production wells at pocitos 1 lithium salar
AQ
02/08Recharge resources announces addition of mr. bill macdonald, an experienced securities and corporate finance lawyer to its board of advisors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RECHARGE RESOURCES PLANS CSAMT SURVEY TO DEPTH 500M FOR DDH4 DRILL HOLE AND PRODUCTION WELLS AT POCITOS 1 LITHIUM SALAR

02/21/2023 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged with Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. (Quantec) to provide a Controlled-Source Magnetotellurics (“CSAMT”) audio-telleric geophysical survey subject to scheduling in March or April 2023 to delineate the lithology and potential aquifers on its 800 ha property down to depth of 500m at the flagship Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina.


Figure 1. CSAMT Survey

The additional geophysics data will greatly assist in identifying the characteristics of the lithology, and low resistivity areas usually containing brines. Geologists and gas specialists are planning to capture the gas to determine its chemical make up and origin (whether it is hydrocarbon originated or “air pockets” which the initial investigation indicated. They will also try to stabilize the NQ drill rod and conduct a flow test using a 2-inch submersible pump. The phreatic brine level is at the surface and can be pumped in less than 50 metres.

The lithium analysis conducted when the hole was completed and two weeks later was 161 and 164 ppm respectively of lithium sufficient for the Ekosolve DLE lithium process to accept a sample for test processing.

This is another planned milestone in the company's endeavour to build up to a 20,000-tonne lithium extraction Ekosolve plant at its Pocitos 1 project in order to supply Richlink Capital Pty. Ltd.'s battery materials clients up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride/carbonate per year as previously announced under letter of intent.

Lithium is selling in the spot market at 472,500 yuan per tonne, or the equivalent of $69,252 (U.S.) per tonne, according to TradingEconomics.com (February 13th, 2023).

CEO and director, David Greenway states “With three existing drill holes in place, this new drilling and this CSAMT audio-telleric geophysical survey will all contribute to establishing an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. We have benefitted greatly from a Argentinian geological team which has empowered us continue to make progress towards our next goal of establishing a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, then a scoping study of the project and, working with our Chinese offtake partners and investors for lithium chloride products for the Pocitos 1 Project."

About Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, mobile telephone and internet services. Pocitos I is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Previous exploration teams have spent over USD $1.5 million exploring the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling two 400m holes that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of up to 125 ppm from Laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded by A.I.S. Resources Ltd (“AIS”) during the project’s first drill campaign in May 2018. AIS used a double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes drilled to a depth of 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than 5 hours. Both drill holes had exceptional brine flow rates. Recharge's plan is to drill a third production ready drill hole to work towards a NI 43-101 mineral resource calculation.

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas does not own any shares in Recharge Resources Ltd.

Engagement of Marketing Service Provider

The Company announces it has engaged Mining Investor Resources Media Ltd., doing business as MiningIR.com(“MIR”), to provide the Company with investor marketing services through mining and resource news, lead generation services, social media services, and information company profile page beginning February 15, 2023, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “MIR Agreement”) executed between the Company and MIR. Pursuant to the terms of the MIR Agreement, MIR will be paid an aggregate cash amount of CDN $39,000 for its services.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company on its social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Greenway
David Greenway, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.
Mr. Joel Warawa
Phone: 778-588-5473
E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com
Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge’s results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

###


All news about RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD.
03:02aRecharge resources plans csamt survey to depth 500m for ddh4 drill hole and production ..
GL
03:01aRecharge resources plans csamt survey to depth 500m for ddh4 drill hole and production ..
AQ
02/08Recharge resources announces addition of mr. bill macdonald, an experienced securities ..
GL
02/08Recharge Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mr. Bill Macdonald to Its Board of Adv..
CI
02/06Recharge Resources Ltd. Announces Drilling Campaign At Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project
CI
02/06Recharge resources' 2023 drilling campaign at pocitos 1 lithium brine project plans ano..
GL
02/06Recharge resources' 2023 drilling campaign at pocitos 1 lithium brine project plans ano..
AQ
02/06Recharge Resources Ltd. Applies to Argentina’S Department of Mines for Recharge to..
CI
01/31Recharge resources' pocitos 1 lithium brine project flows for 2 weeks averaging 161 ppm..
GL
01/31Recharge resources' pocitos 1 lithium brine project flows for 2 weeks averaging 161 ppm..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,79 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2021 1,39 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,4 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Recharge Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David C. Greenway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natasha Sever Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Mugridge Director
Lawrence Segerstrom Director
Joel T. Warawa Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD.36.21%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.9.84%59 717
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.60%57 240
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.39%10 661
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.89%10 224
ALLKEM LIMITED2.22%5 065