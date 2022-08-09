Log in
    4532   TW0004532007

RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.

(4532)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
16.60 TWD   -0.30%
RECHI PRECISION : Announcement according to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
08/08RECHI PRECISION : The company's self-consolidation recenue in july 2022
PU
07/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended June 2022
CI
Rechi Precision : Announcement according to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:07:45
Subject 
 Announcement according to Article 22.1.3
of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:
   RECHI(JIUJIANG) PRECISION ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.
(2)Relationship with lender:
   The debtor, RECHI(JIUJIANG) PRECISION ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD.,
   of which 100% of the ordinary shares are held by the
   RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):925906
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):217630
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):354968
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate:No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:572598
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
  (thousand NTD):
(1)The content:None
(2)The value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
  (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)The capital(thousand NTD):1903145
(2)The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):233592
5.Method of calculation of interest: Based on contract
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)The condition:Based on contract
(2)The date:Based on contract
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
  occurrence (thousand NTD):1837588
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
  the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
  date of occurrence:20%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. owns funds by itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
