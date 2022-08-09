Rechi Precision : Announcement according to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Funding recipient name: RECHI(JIUJIANG) PRECISION ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD. (2)Relationship with lender: The debtor, RECHI(JIUJIANG) PRECISION ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD., of which 100% of the ordinary shares are held by the RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):925906 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):217630 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):354968 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:No (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:572598 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)The content:None (2)The value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)The capital(thousand NTD):1903145 (2)The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):233592 5.Method of calculation of interest: Based on contract 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1)The condition:Based on contract (2)The date:Based on contract 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1837588 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:20% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. owns funds by itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None