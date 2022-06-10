Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Rechi Precision Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4532   TW0004532007

RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.

(4532)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
17.60 TWD   -0.85%
05:22aRECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Jiujiang) Electric Machinery Limited Notice of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
PU
06/09RECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Qingdao) Electric Machinery Limited Notice of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
PU
06/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended May 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rechi Precision : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Jiujiang) Electric Machinery Limited Notice of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021

06/10/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:10:47
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi
Precision (Jiujiang) Electric Machinery Limited Notice
of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/10
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:N/A
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors has
resolved that the 2021 surplus will not be distributed.

Disclaimer

Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
05:22aRECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Jiujiang) Electr..
PU
06/09RECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Qingdao) Electri..
PU
06/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year t..
CI
05/23RECHI PRECISION : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director repres..
PU
05/23Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/09Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year t..
CI
05/09Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/07RECHI PRECISION : The company's self-consolidation recenue in march 2022
PU
04/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year t..
CI
04/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Operating Results for the Month and Ye..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 602 M 766 M 766 M
Net income 2021 543 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2021 36,5 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 8 800 M 297 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Fa Feng General Manager
Chih Cheng Ko Head-Finance & Spokesman
Sheng Tien Chen Chairman
Ching Yang Su Independent Director
Ren Fang Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.-7.85%301
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG14.02%1 739
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-27.04%1 678
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED37.03%1 629
SHANGHAI HANBELL PRECISE MACHINERY CO., LTD.-35.86%1 410
KUNSHAN KINGLAI HYGIENIC MATERIALS CO.,LTD.-17.74%1 365