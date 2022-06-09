Rechi Precision : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi Precision (Qingdao) Electric Machinery Limited Notice of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Rechi
Precision (Qingdao) Electric Machinery Limited Notice
of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
2022/06/09
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/09
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors decided to distribute the surplus of RMB 100,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.