  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Rechi Precision Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4532   TW0004532007

RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.

(4532)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
16.65 TWD   +0.91%
05:24aRECHI PRECISION : The company's self-consolidation recenue in july 2022
PU
07/07Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended June 2022
CI
06/28RECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of a subsidiary Qingdao Rechi Electric Machinery Sales Company Notice of the Distribution of Earnings in 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rechi Precision : THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN JULY 2022

08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 17:07:08
Subject 
 THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN JULY 2022
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's self-consolidation revenue in
July 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (TWSE:4532) announced its sales volume and revenue
for July 2022 (internal transaction deducted); On a consolidated basis,
it was approximately 1.20 million sets, a decrease of 31.35% compared to the
same period in 2021. The totaled sales volume from January to July in
2022 was approximately 10.29 million sets, a decrease of 19.97% compared to
the same period in 2021.
On a consolidated basis, it was approximately NT$1.52billion for July
2022, a decrease of 23.88% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled
sales revenue from January to July in 2022 was approximately
NT$12.57billion, a decrease of 10.87% compared to the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 22 602 M - -
Net income 2021 543 M - -
Net cash 2021 36,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 8 325 M 277 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Fa Feng General Manager
Chih Cheng Ko Head-Finance & Spokesman
Sheng Tien Chen Chairman
Ching Yang Su Independent Director
Ren Fang Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.-12.83%277
KUNSHAN KINGLAI HYGIENIC MATERIALS CO.,LTD.68.09%2 657
SHANGHAI HANBELL PRECISE MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.08%1 978
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED42.84%1 699
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG-2.09%1 485
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-34.54%1 417