Rechi Precision : THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN JULY 2022
08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
17:07:08
Subject
THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN JULY 2022
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's self-consolidation revenue in
July 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (TWSE:4532) announced its sales volume and revenue
for July 2022 (internal transaction deducted); On a consolidated basis,
it was approximately 1.20 million sets, a decrease of 31.35% compared to the
same period in 2021. The totaled sales volume from January to July in
2022 was approximately 10.29 million sets, a decrease of 19.97% compared to
the same period in 2021.
On a consolidated basis, it was approximately NT$1.52billion for July
2022, a decrease of 23.88% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled
sales revenue from January to July in 2022 was approximately
NT$12.57billion, a decrease of 10.87% compared to the same period in 2021.
Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.