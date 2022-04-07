Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Rechi Precision Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4532   TW0004532007

RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.

(4532)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
17.85 TWD   -0.56%
05:13aRECHI PRECISION : The company's self-consolidation recenue in march 2022
PU
03/22RECHI PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Fudeng Mechanical And Electrical Ltd. operation resuming notice
PU
03/20Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Rechi Precision : THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN MARCH 2022

04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 17:06:39
Subject 
 THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN MARCH 2022
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's self-consolidation revenue in
March 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (TWSE:4532) announced its sales volume and revenue
for March 2022 (internal transaction deducted); On a consolidated basis,
it was approximately 1.66 million sets, a decrease of 21.55% compared to the
same period in 2021. The totaled sales volume from January to March in
2022 was approximately 4.64 million sets, a decrease of 17.53% compared to
the same period in 2021.
On a consolidated basis, it was approximately NT$1.94 billion for March
2022, a decrease of 12.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled
sales revenue from January to March in 2022 was approximately
NT$5.57 billion, a decrease of 4.41% compared to the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 602 M 786 M 786 M
Net income 2021 543 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net cash 2021 3 225 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 923 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rechi Precision Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Fa Feng General Manager
Chih Cheng Ko Head-Finance & Spokesman
Sheng Tien Chen Chairman
Ching Yang Su Independent Director
Ren Fang Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.-6.54%310
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.55%57 736
SMC CORPORATION-12.64%35 780
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.05%35 130
FASTENAL COMPANY-7.40%34 378
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%33 443