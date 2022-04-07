Rechi Precision : THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN MARCH 2022
04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Provided by: RECHI PRECISION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Time of announcement
17:06:39
Subject
THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN MARCH 2022
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's self-consolidation revenue in
March 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (TWSE:4532) announced its sales volume and revenue
for March 2022 (internal transaction deducted); On a consolidated basis,
it was approximately 1.66 million sets, a decrease of 21.55% compared to the
same period in 2021. The totaled sales volume from January to March in
2022 was approximately 4.64 million sets, a decrease of 17.53% compared to
the same period in 2021.
On a consolidated basis, it was approximately NT$1.94 billion for March
2022, a decrease of 12.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled
sales revenue from January to March in 2022 was approximately
NT$5.57 billion, a decrease of 4.41% compared to the same period in 2021.
Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:07 UTC.