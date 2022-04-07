Rechi Precision : THE COMPANY'S SELF-CONSOLIDATION RECENUE IN MARCH 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07 2.Company name:RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's self-consolidation revenue in March 2022 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: RECHI PRECISION CO., LTD. (TWSE:4532) announced its sales volume and revenue for March 2022 (internal transaction deducted); On a consolidated basis, it was approximately 1.66 million sets, a decrease of 21.55% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled sales volume from January to March in 2022 was approximately 4.64 million sets, a decrease of 17.53% compared to the same period in 2021. On a consolidated basis, it was approximately NT$1.94 billion for March 2022, a decrease of 12.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The totaled sales revenue from January to March in 2022 was approximately NT$5.57 billion, a decrease of 4.41% compared to the same period in 2021.