Recipharm : BIAL and Recipharm expand long-term supply agreement for opicapone API

10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Portuguese pharma company, BIAL, and global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Recipharm, have expanded a long-term agreement for the global manufacturing and supply of BIAL's proprietary molecule opicapone.

The API being manufactured at Recipharm's facility in Cramlington, UK is used to formulate BIAL's Ongentys product, an adjunctive therapy used to treat patients with Parkinson's disease.

The expansion of the agreement with BIAL follows the successful market authorisation application for Japan in June with the product officially launching to the Japanese market on August 26, 2020.

Bernard Pluta, President, Development Services at Recipharm, commented: 'We have worked for several years with process development and scale up to commercial scale of the manufacturing of opicapone. The approval in Japan marks a significant milestone for this important product for patients suffering Parkinson's disease and we look forward to continue to work together with BIAL to supply opicapone to Japan and elsewhere.'

The new agreement provides both companies with a long-term partnership that will ensure continued supply for patients across the globe. Opicapone (Ongentys) is approved in Europe, USA, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Japan.

Contact information:
Bernard Pluta, President Development Services Recipharm, bernard.pluta@recipharm.com, +33 634 617 537

For media enquiries, please contact Kate Hindhaugh at ramarketing: kate@ramarketingpr.com, +44 (0)191 222 1242, ramarketingpr.com, Twitter: @ramarketingpr, Facebook: /ramarketingpr, Linkedin: /ramarketing

About Recipharm
Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing almost 9,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, pharmaceutical product development and development and manufacturing of medical devices. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm's annual turnover is approximately SEK 11 billion. The company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information on Recipharm and our services, please visit www.recipharm.com

Disclaimer

Recipharm AB published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:54:03 UTC
