Recipharm : Sweden's Recipharm to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside U.S.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB and Moderna Inc
have finalized a deal under which the Sweden-based
company will help manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside
the United States potentially starting early next year, the
companies said on Wednesday.
Recipharm last month said it had agreed to a preliminary
deal with Moderna to fill and seal the packaging for the
vaccine, which has recently been authorized for emergency use in
the United States.
The Swedish company said it will carry out the process in
its drug product manufacturing facility located in France.
"Our preparations are already well underway with the hiring
of new staff and investment in the facility to enable us to meet
the challenging timelines," Recipharm's Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eldered said.
Based on the approval of the vaccine in certain countries
outside of the U.S., the supply is expected to begin in early
2021, the companies said.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)