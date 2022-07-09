Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant

July 9 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories has reopened
its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was shut last
month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on
Saturday.
Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started
producing specialty baby formula EleCare.
The company which has been at the center of a baby formula
shortage in the United States had shut down the plant in
February and recalled its infant formula products, including
Similac, after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had
consumed products made at the facility.
Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant
formula market. The plant closure led to a country-wide baby
formula shortage.
Abbott briefly reopened this plant early last month but had
to shut it down after about two weeks due to thunderstorms and
heavy rains.
