  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
6246.00 GBX   -0.06%
01:25pAbbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant
RE
07/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 7, 2022
07/06RECKITT : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant

07/09/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
July 9 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories has reopened its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was shut last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started producing specialty baby formula EleCare.

The company which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States had shut down the plant in February and recalled its infant formula products, including Similac, after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products made at the facility.

Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant formula market. The plant closure led to a country-wide baby formula shortage.

Abbott briefly reopened this plant early last month but had to shut it down after about two weeks due to thunderstorms and heavy rains. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -0.21% 109.26 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.06% 6246 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 13 732 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 2 195 M 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net Debt 2022 7 377 M 8 878 M 8 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 44 686 M 53 776 M 53 776 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6 246,00 GBX
Average target price 7 092,92 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.51%53 776
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.35%347 946
UNILEVER PLC-2.57%117 599
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-32.07%89 866
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.77%73 995
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.89%65 653