Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

June 4 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on
Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant
in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute
nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for
supplies.
The company said it will begin production of EleCare and
other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare
product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that
the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks
.
The facility will open after meeting initial requirements
agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered
into on May 16, the company said.
The plant shutdown and a recall of infant formula had
deepened a supply shortage in a nation where, according to
federal data from 2020, less than half of babies were
exclusively breast-fed through their first three months.
Roughly 73% of baby products are out of stock nationwide as
of May 22, according to data firm Datasembly.
Abbott started a recall in February after reports of
bacterial infections in children who had consumed the formula
made at the plant.
The FDA's inspection of the Sturgis facility revealed
"shocking" results such as cracks in vital equipment, a lack of
adequate hand-washing and evidence of previous bacterial
contamination.
Abbott has said there is no evidence to link its formulas
to the illnesses, while the FDA's inspection found bacteria in
environmental testing and not in the product samples.
The FDA subsequently entered into a consent decree agreement
that gave it oversight of Abbott's actions to address problems
at the plant.
Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant
formula market, including Similac, but the market share of other
companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has grown
since then.
Even after the plant reopens, it may take weeks before
formula supplies are back to normal, FDA Commissioner Robert
Califf has said.
Global companies that make baby formula such as Neocate
maker Danone SA are bringing products into the United
States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import
policy.
