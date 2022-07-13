Log in
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
6408.00 GBX   +0.09%
12:55pEnfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore
RE
07/12RECKITT : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 7, 2022
Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore

07/13/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
LONDON, July 13(Reuters) - Enfamil maker Reckitt on Wednesday afternoon flew 65 tonnes of baby formula to Chicago from its plant in Singapore, shoring up supplies amid a months-long shortage in the United States, the company said.

Similac maker Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of baby formula, taking the country's biggest industry player off the market and creating one of the biggest U.S. food shortages in recent American history. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -1.28% 106.86 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.44% 5410.16 Real-time Quote.-14.20%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.09% 6408 Delayed Quote.0.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 13 774 M 16 419 M 16 419 M
Net income 2022 2 212 M 2 637 M 2 637 M
Net Debt 2022 7 369 M 8 785 M 8 785 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 45 802 M 54 600 M 54 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6 402,00 GBX
Average target price 7 113,97 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.95%54 542
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.51%347 298
UNILEVER PLC-1.34%118 015
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.66%87 300
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED3.80%72 430
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.78%65 619