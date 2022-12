"I don't think they're entirely back to normal," said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt Benckiser's senior vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition, told Reuters in an interview. "Some retailers still look better than others, some product lines still look better than others."

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London. Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

By Richa Naidu