Enfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A shortage of infant formula
that has hit the United States for most of this year - prompting
White House intervention - is likely to "persist to some degree"
until spring, according to the maker of Enfamil, now the biggest
brand in the market.
Earlier this year, baby formula aisles at supermarkets were
emptied by panicked parents after former top U.S. manufacturer
Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types
of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. The products,
which were made at a plant in Michigan, were pulled after
complaints of bacterial infections.
Supermarkets like Target and Walgreens Boots
Alliance were forced to limit sales of formula, putting
pressure on the Biden administration to address the crisis. The
White House in May took steps to address the shortage, invoking
the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the
ingredients needed to ramp up supply.
Supplies are yet to return to normal since the peak of the
crisis in May and June, despite the U.S. making progress in
replenishing stocks, said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt's senior
vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition.
"I suspect that will persist to some degree until the
spring resets," he said. "Really, when we talk about the crisis
we talk about the condition of the shelves and how they appear
to consumers, and how well that shelf meets their needs."
Rival manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc declined
to comment, while Danone, maker of Aptamil, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Reckitt, whose share of the U.S. infant formula market has
skyrocketed since the recall to make it the no.1 supplier in the
market, said it has yet to see its newfound popularity recede.
The company's share of just over 50% of the market has "remained
relatively unchanged", Cleveland said.
