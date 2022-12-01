Advanced search
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:04 2022-12-01 am EST
6035.00 GBX   +1.46%
07:48aEnfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring
RE
07:45aEnfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring
RE
07:33a reckitt says it retains over 50% of u.s. infant fo…
RE
Enfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring

12/01/2022 | 07:48am EST
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A shortage of infant formula that has hit the United States for most of this year - prompting White House intervention - is likely to "persist to some degree" until spring, according to the maker of Enfamil, now the biggest brand in the market.

Earlier this year, baby formula aisles at supermarkets were emptied by panicked parents after former top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. The products, which were made at a plant in Michigan, were pulled after complaints of bacterial infections.

Supermarkets like Target and Walgreens Boots Alliance were forced to limit sales of formula, putting pressure on the Biden administration to address the crisis. The White House in May took steps to address the shortage, invoking the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply.

Supplies are yet to return to normal since the peak of the crisis in May and June, despite the U.S. making progress in replenishing stocks, said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt's senior vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition.

"I suspect that will persist to some degree until the spring resets," he said. "Really, when we talk about the crisis we talk about the condition of the shelves and how they appear to consumers, and how well that shelf meets their needs."

Rival manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc declined to comment, while Danone, maker of Aptamil, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reckitt, whose share of the U.S. infant formula market has skyrocketed since the recall to make it the no.1 supplier in the market, said it has yet to see its newfound popularity recede. The company's share of just over 50% of the market has "remained relatively unchanged", Cleveland said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in London. Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Matt Scuffham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 2.46% 107.58 Delayed Quote.-25.39%
DANONE 1.44% 50.8 Real-time Quote.-8.26%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 0.44% 32.23 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.48% 6032 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 1.02% 41.5 Delayed Quote.-21.24%
