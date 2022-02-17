Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
European stocks slip as Ukraine jitters offset earnings cheer

02/17/2022 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 fails to hold early gains

* Insurers, travel stocks tumble

* Kering jumps on strong sales

* Continental up on report of splitting business

Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares eased on Thursday as concerns over growing tensions in Ukraine eclipsed a slew of encouraging earnings from companies such as Kering, Reckitt Benckiser and Commerzbank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after rising as much as 0.3% in early trading.

France's CAC 40 added 0.3%, boosted by a 6.6% jump in luxury goods maker Kering after it reported sharp growth in quarterly sales on the back of its top Gucci brand.

Peers LVMH and Hermes rose 0.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

However, Germany's DAX was flat and UK's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%, while banking-heavy Italian and Spanish indexes fell about 0.4% each.

The mood across global markets was tempered by a Russian media report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine, lifting demand for safe-haven gold and government bonds while hitting equities.

"We believe the market is underappreciating the potential risks that are out there," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"If you look at commodity markets in recent weeks, there's huge volatility and prices increases, especially in the energy complex. That raises the potential for more nasty inflation surprises in the coming months."

Economy-sensitive sectors such as insurers, travel & leisure and oil & gas were the top decliners in European sectors, falling between 1% and 1.2%.

Key volatility gauges in markets have jumped in recent weeks as fears grow of a war between Russia and Ukraine. While Moscow has denied it would invade its neighbor, the West has threatened Russia with harsh economic sanctions.

Concerns about surging inflation and rising interest rates have also knocked risk appetite, with traders ramping up bets for aggressive policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, there has been some respite as 65% of the nearly half of STOXX 600 companies reporting earnings have beaten analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv data. In a typical quarter, 52% beat profit estimates.

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 5.3% after it beat fourth-quarter sales forecasts after fears of COVID-19 led to increased demand for its cleaning products.

Commerzbank added 5.6% after the German lender swung to a better-than-expected fourth quarter and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Airbus slipped 0.9%, even as the world's largest jet maker predicted 720 jetliner deliveries and higher profit in 2022.

Continental jumped 3.1% after Manager Magazin reported the German auto parts supplier is considering splitting into four separate businesses. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.59% 117.16 Real-time Quote.4.91%
BELIEVE 2.17% 14.814 Real-time Quote.-14.19%
CAC 40 0.26% 6982.22 Real-time Quote.-2.42%
COMMERZBANK AG 6.03% 9.081 Delayed Quote.28.24%
CONTINENTAL AG 3.59% 90.53 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
DAX 0.06% 15378.21 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
KERING 6.58% 673.9 Real-time Quote.-10.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 92.61 Delayed Quote.22.94%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.39% 690.1 Real-time Quote.-5.42%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 4.72% 6094 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.14% 1052.94 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.23% 75.9811 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WTI 0.17% 91.415 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 13 138 M 17 842 M 17 842 M
Net income 2021 179 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 7 984 M 10 843 M 10 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -217x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 41 488 M 56 344 M 56 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5 807,00 GBX
Average target price 7 123,05 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-8.44%56 344
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.41%378 760
UNILEVER PLC-3.23%132 760
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-16.63%110 702
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.02%71 584
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.20%66 029