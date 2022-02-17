European stocks slip as Ukraine jitters offset earnings cheer

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* STOXX 600 fails to hold early gains
* Insurers, travel stocks tumble
* Kering jumps on strong sales
* Continental up on report of splitting business
Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares eased on Thursday as
concerns over growing tensions in Ukraine eclipsed a slew of
encouraging earnings from companies such as Kering, Reckitt
Benckiser and Commerzbank.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after
rising as much as 0.3% in early trading.
France's CAC 40 added 0.3%, boosted by a 6.6% jump
in luxury goods maker Kering after it reported sharp
growth in quarterly sales on the back of its top Gucci brand.
Peers LVMH and Hermes rose 0.7% and
2.3%, respectively.
However, Germany's DAX was flat and UK's FTSE 100
fell 0.6%, while banking-heavy Italian and
Spanish indexes fell about 0.4% each.
The mood across global markets was tempered by a Russian
media report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine, lifting demand
for safe-haven gold and government bonds while hitting equities.
"We believe the market is underappreciating the potential
risks that are out there," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
"If you look at commodity markets in recent weeks, there's
huge volatility and prices increases, especially in the energy
complex. That raises the potential for more nasty inflation
surprises in the coming months."
Economy-sensitive sectors such as insurers, travel &
leisure and oil & gas were the top decliners in
European sectors, falling between 1% and 1.2%.
Key volatility gauges in markets have jumped in recent weeks
as fears grow of a war between Russia and Ukraine. While Moscow
has denied it would invade its neighbor, the West has
threatened Russia with harsh economic sanctions.
Concerns about surging inflation and rising interest rates
have also knocked risk appetite, with traders ramping up bets
for aggressive policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
However, there has been some respite as 65% of the nearly
half of STOXX 600 companies reporting earnings have beaten
analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv data. In a typical
quarter, 52% beat profit estimates.
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 5.3% after it
beat fourth-quarter sales forecasts after fears of COVID-19 led
to increased demand for its cleaning products.
Commerzbank added 5.6% after the German lender
swung to a better-than-expected fourth quarter and painted a
rosy outlook for 2022.
Airbus slipped 0.9%, even as the world's largest
jet maker predicted 720 jetliner deliveries and higher profit in
2022.
Continental jumped 3.1% after Manager Magazin
reported the German auto parts supplier is considering splitting
into four separate businesses.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Ramakrishnan M.)