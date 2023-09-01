Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Slough, England-based hygiene, health and nutrition consumer goods - Kris Licht will start as chief executive officer on October 1, replacing Nicandro Durante, who will remain with the company and on the board until December 31 for a transition. When Licht's promotion to CEO from chief customer officer was announced back in April, Reckitt had said only that he would start by the end of 2023.
Current stock price: 5,722.00 pence
12-month change: down 9.2%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
