RECKITT : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
Today at 06:21 am
Jefferies analyst Molly Wylenzek maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains set at GBX 6750.
|5873.00 GBX
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|5872.00 £
|-0.79%
|222 436
|2023-06-28
|5920.00 £
|-1.60%
|2,162,933
|2023-06-27
|6016.00 £
|-0.66%
|1,397,146
|2023-06-26
|6056.00 £
|-0.43%
|1,315,976
|2023-06-23
|6082.00 £
|+0.63%
|1,959,077
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.91%
|53 689 M $
|+22.16%
|24 053 M $
|+11.84%
|19 401 M $
|-9.36%
|10 839 M $
|-10.40%
|2 724 M $
|+14.72%
|2 510 M $
|+3.13%
|945 M $
|-17.19%
|805 M $
|-0.59%
|785 M $
|-7.32%
|679 M $