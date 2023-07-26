RECKITT : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
Today at 05:03 am
Analyst Molly Wylenzek from Jefferies research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 6750.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:24:35 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5788.00 GBX
|-2.59%
|-1.24%
|+0.58%
