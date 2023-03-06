Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:11:07 2023-03-06 am EST
5834.00 GBX   -0.68%
03:46aRECKITT : Reduced to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
MD
03:23aRECKITT : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/03RECKITT : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RECKITT : Reduced to Neutral by Deutsche Bank

03/06/2023 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank downgrades his rating from Buy to Neutral. The target price remains set at GBX 6500.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
03:46aRECKITT : Reduced to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
MD
03:23aRECKITT : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/03RECKITT : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
03/03Citigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
03/02RECKITT : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
03/02RECKITT : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/02RECKITT : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/02RECKITT : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
03/02Numis cuts BT to 'sell'; Citigroup cuts Babcock
AN
03/02EMEA Morning Briefing - Shares Could Waver Amid Signs of Persistent Inflation
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 399 M 17 247 M 17 247 M
Net income 2022 2 477 M 2 967 M 2 967 M
Net Debt 2022 7 702 M 9 225 M 9 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 42 058 M 50 376 M 50 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5 874,00 GBX
Average target price 6 811,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicandro Durante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Angela Naef Chief Research & Development Officer
Filippo Catalano Chief Information & Digitization Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.09%50 376
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.4.48%20 553
THE CLOROX COMPANY11.05%19 249
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-13.62%10 125
LION CORPORATION-3.04%3 063
WD-40 COMPANY7.28%2 350