Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - household cleaning products and personal hygiene products (41.6%): personal care products (Veet, Clearasil, Mucinex brands, etc.), fabric cleaning and care products (stain removers, detergents, fabric softeners, etc.; Woolite, Calgon, Vanish, etc.), surface cleaners (No. 1 worldwide for disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, St Marc, Destop, O'Cedar, etc.), deodorant and anti-parasitic products (No. 2 worldwide; Wizard, Air Wick, Mortein, Pif Paf, etc.), dish washing products (No. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, stripping products, etc.; Calgonit, Finish, Electrasol, etc.), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Pure brands); - OTC remedies and wellness products (34.9%): antiseptic products (No. 1 worldwide; Dettol), dental care (Kukident and Steradent) and gastric products (Gaviscon, Fybogel, etc.), and analgesics (for treating pain, cough, and flu; Disprin and Lemsip); - nutrition products (23.4%): vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free and Schiff brands). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.8%), the United States (28.3%), China (11.2%) and other (54.7%).

Sector Household Products