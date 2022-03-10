Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 03:53:01 am
5835.5 GBX   -0.47%
03:43aRECKITT BENCKISER : An update on Ukraine
PU
03/08RECKITT BENCKISER : International Women's Day @ Reckitt
PU
03/07British shares weaken as oil spike stokes inflation worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : An update on Ukraine

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10 Mar 20222min read 6Views
An update on Ukraine

Earlier today we shared the following note with all Reckitt colleagues.

Reckitt strongly condemns the war that is inflicting devastating harm on the Ukrainian people. Like the rest of the world, we watch in horror as events unfold. A diplomatic breakthrough is urgently needed to end the fighting and avoid further pain and suffering.

Here is an update on our response so far.

From the start, our primary concern has been the safety and security of our people. As you know, our operations in Ukraine are suspended. We are focused on providing urgent support for our 366 colleagues and their families. Our team has shown remarkable leadership in unimaginable circumstances.

We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues at this very difficult time. For example, we are organising temporary accommodation, financial assistance, and essential supplies for those who are displaced and seeking shelter.

Our teams in neighbouring countries are stepping up in a big way. Hundreds of colleagues have organised to help those fleeing war. A Reckitt team in Poland is volunteering to collect and hand out day-to-day necessities to refugees as they cross the border, everything from blankets and clothes to toys. These are just some examples of ordinary people doing heroic things.

As you would expect, we have donated hygiene products and pain medication made by Reckitt. We are also working with the British Red Cross to help them provide essential shelter and address medical, food and sanitation needs. We have committed £1 million through a mixture of corporate and employee-matched fundraising efforts. Thank you to all those who have generously donated so far. We encourage anyone who would like to contribute, please do so here.

Many of you are also asking about Russia. Our first priority is the duty of care we have to our 1300 colleagues and their families. We are also meeting the needs of ordinary Russians who rely on our basic hygiene and health products for their everyday needs.

We have taken action and will continue to do so. We have stopped all advertising, promotion and sponsorships in Russia. Last week, we also froze any capital investments in the country.

Conditions remain volatile and unpredictable. We are staying very close to our teams as we assess our response every day. We will adapt as circumstances evolve and will continue to keep you informed.

I am immensely proud of the resourcefulness and collective spirit being shown by our colleagues around the world as we come together to help people in their time of urgent need.

Laxman

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
03:43aRECKITT BENCKISER : An update on Ukraine
PU
03/08RECKITT BENCKISER : International Women's Day @ Reckitt
PU
03/07British shares weaken as oil spike stokes inflation worries
RE
03/04RECKITT : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03RECKITT BENCKISER : A world without nature is a world without colour.
PU
02/25RECKITT BENCKISER : Cagny 2022
PU
02/25RECKITT : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02/24RECKITT BENCKISER : Get to know Betr Remedies
PU
02/23FTSE 100 climbs as Barclays, consumer staples boost sentiment
RE
02/22RECKITT : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 138 M 17 312 M 17 312 M
Net income 2021 179 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2021 7 984 M 10 521 M 10 521 M
P/E ratio 2021 -219x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 41 910 M 55 227 M 55 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5 863,00 GBX
Average target price 7 107,52 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-7.55%55 227
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.05%351 865
UNILEVER PLC-12.96%111 678
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-24.99%96 783
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.48%62 927
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-15.34%59 368