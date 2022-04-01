Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
04/01 07:53:34 am EDT
6039 GBX   +3.55%
6039 GBX   +3.55%
07:40aBarclays Raises Reckitt Benckiser PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07:35aRECKITT BENCKISER : Completion of sale of E45
PU
05:36aRECKITT : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Reckitt Benckiser : Completion of sale of E45

04/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
01 Apr 20221min read
Reckitt announces completion of the sale of E45

1 April 2022 - Slough, UK - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc ("Reckitt") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma.

All conditions to the completion of the transaction have been satisfied.

quote icon

The completion is another step forward in Reckitt's strategy to actively manage our portfolio for higher growth and follows the divestments of our IFCN business in China and Scholl brand, as well as the acquisition of Biofreeze. We believe Karo Pharma will be an excellent new owner of this much-loved brand.

Laxman NarasimhanChief Executive Officer of Reckitt

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 138 M 17 270 M 17 270 M
Net income 2021 179 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2021 7 984 M 10 495 M 10 495 M
P/E ratio 2021 -217x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 41 689 M 54 800 M 54 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5 832,00 GBX
Average target price 6 835,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-8.04%54 800
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.59%366 272
UNILEVER PLC-12.43%116 288
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.44%97 672
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.14%63 742
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-13.18%63 434