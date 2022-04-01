Reckitt Benckiser : Completion of sale of E45

1 April 2022 - Slough, UK - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc ("Reckitt") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma.
All conditions to the completion of the transaction have been satisfied.
quote icon
The completion is another step forward in Reckitt's strategy to actively manage our portfolio for higher growth and follows the divestments of our IFCN business in China and Scholl brand, as well as the acquisition of Biofreeze. We believe Karo Pharma will be an excellent new owner of this much-loved brand.
Laxman NarasimhanChief Executive Officer of Reckitt
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:08 UTC.