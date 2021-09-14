Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : Dettol - Official Hygiene Partner for HK Marathon

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
quote icon

We are excited to partner with Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on the return of this highly anticipated event. As one of the world's most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will not only protect people's health, but also become the enabler and protector of their best moments.

Boudewijn FeithReckitt General Manager Hong Kong/ Taiwan

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
05:12aRECKITT BENCKISER : Dettol - Official Hygiene Partner for HK Marathon
PU
09/13RECKITT BENCKISER : Hassle-free, waste-free shopping has arrived!
PU
09/09RECKITT : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/09RECKITT BENCKISER : Closes $1.3 Billion Sale Of Baby Formula Unit In China
MT
09/09RECKITT BENCKISER : completes sale of IFCN business in China
PU
09/03RECKITT : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/02RECKITT BENCKISER : Dettol donation supports Malaysian COVID-19 respon
PU
09/02RECKITT : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/02RECKITT : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
08/25OCADO : FTSE 100 supported by financial, travel stocks; mid-caps at record high
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 127 M 18 184 M 18 184 M
Net income 2021 513 M 711 M 711 M
Net Debt 2021 8 371 M 11 596 M 11 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 -44,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 40 925 M 56 661 M 56 691 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5 730,00 GBX
Average target price 7 076,34 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-12.41%56 661
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY4.70%353 757
UNILEVER PLC-8.97%143 062
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.25.07%120 283
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED16.34%88 906
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.51%65 271