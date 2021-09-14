Reckitt Benckiser : Dettol - Official Hygiene Partner for HK Marathon

quote icon
We are excited to partner with Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on the return of this highly anticipated event. As one of the world's most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will not only protect people's health, but also become the enabler and protector of their best moments.
Boudewijn FeithReckitt General Manager Hong Kong/ Taiwan
