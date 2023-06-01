Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Equities
RB.
GB00B24CGK77
Household Products
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,393 GBX
|-0.39%
|-0.07%
|-6.33%
|10:53am
|The LSE takes a breather
|10:30am
|RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP : EPS cut (2023: -6.1%, 2024: -5.7%)
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - OTC and health products (41.5%): antiseptic products (no. 1 worldwide; Dettol brand), OTC products (Gaviscon, Mucinex, Strepsils, Clearasil, etc.), intimate wellness products (Durex, K-Y and Queen V brands), vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva brands), analgesics (Nurofen brand), and personal care products (Veet brand); - hygiene and household cleaning products (41.2%): toilet and bathroom cleaning products (Cillit Bang and Harpic brands), disinfectants and surface cleaners (no. 1 worldwide in disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol and Veja brands), deodorants and anti-parasitics (no. 2 worldwide; Air Wick, Mortein and SBP brands), dishwashing products (no. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, strippers, etc.; Calgonit and Finish brands), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon and Woolite brands); - nutrition products (17.3%): primarily infant nutrition products (Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfinitas and Nutramigen brands). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.4%), the United States (31.8%) and other (62.8%).
SectorHousehold Products
Calendar
2024-02-18 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
54.14 GBP
Average target price
65.49 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.96%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.36%
|49 399 M $
|+13.34%
|22 509 M $
|+1.32%
|17 639 M $
|-27.66%
|8 394 M $
|-11.24%
|5 588 M $
|+48.27%
|3 240 M $
|-13.80%
|2 653 M $
|+125.76%
|2 038 M $
|-8.33%
|910 M $
|+3.39%
|758 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - London Stock Exchange
- News Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Reckitt Benckiser Group : EPS cut (2023