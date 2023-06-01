Stock RB. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Equities

RB.

GB00B24CGK77

Household Products

 05:02:14 2023-12-15 am EST
5,393 GBX -0.39% -0.07% -6.33%
10:30am RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP : EPS cut (2023: -6.1%, 2024: -5.7%) Alphavalue
Latest news about Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - OTC and health products (41.5%): antiseptic products (no. 1 worldwide; Dettol brand), OTC products (Gaviscon, Mucinex, Strepsils, Clearasil, etc.), intimate wellness products (Durex, K-Y and Queen V brands), vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva brands), analgesics (Nurofen brand), and personal care products (Veet brand); - hygiene and household cleaning products (41.2%): toilet and bathroom cleaning products (Cillit Bang and Harpic brands), disinfectants and surface cleaners (no. 1 worldwide in disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol and Veja brands), deodorants and anti-parasitics (no. 2 worldwide; Air Wick, Mortein and SBP brands), dishwashing products (no. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, strippers, etc.; Calgonit and Finish brands), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon and Woolite brands); - nutrition products (17.3%): primarily infant nutrition products (Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfinitas and Nutramigen brands). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.4%), the United States (31.8%) and other (62.8%).
Household Products
2024-02-18 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
54.14 GBP
Average target price
65.49 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.96%
1st Jan change Capi.
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Stock Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
-6.36% 49 399 M $
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Stock Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
+13.34% 22 509 M $
THE CLOROX COMPANY Stock The Clorox Company
+1.32% 17 639 M $
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK Stock PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
-27.66% 8 394 M $
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. Stock Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
-11.24% 5 588 M $
WD-40 COMPANY Stock WD-40 Company
+48.27% 3 240 M $
LION CORPORATION Stock Lion Corporation
-13.80% 2 653 M $
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED Stock Jyothy Labs Limited
+125.76% 2 038 M $
HONGMIAN ZHIHUI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION CO., LTD. GUANGZHOU Stock Hongmian Zhihui Science and Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. Guangzhou
-8.33% 910 M $
SANO BRUNO'S ENTERPRISES LTD Stock Sano Bruno's Enterprises Ltd
+3.39% 758 M $
