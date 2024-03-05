Stock RB. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Equities

RB.

GB00B24CGK77

Household Products

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:31:56 2024-03-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
5,139 GBX +0.18% Intraday chart for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc -11.99% -5.20%
10:18am RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP : Reckitt: Many disappointments to end FY23 Alphavalue
Mar. 04 JPMorgan Cuts Reckitt PT, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP : Reckitt: Many disappointments to end FY23 Alphavalue
JPMorgan Cuts Reckitt PT, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
RECKITT : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Jefferies says buy BP; UBS says buy Compass AN
RECKITT : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
RECKITT : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
FTSE 100 Edges Higher on Leap Day, Boosted by Howden Joinery, Haleon Gains DJ
RECKITT : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
RECKITT : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RECKITT : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Barclays Cuts Reckitt Benckiser PT, Affirms Overweight Rating MT
Berenberg Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Barclays cuts Direct Line to equal weight AN
Stocks called up following slew of FTSE 100 earnings AN
In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms RE
Health Care Drops After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup DJ
Correction to Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser Is Running Out of Excuses Article DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET DJ
European Equities Close Mixed in Wednesday Trading; Economic Sentiment Declines in EU, Euro Area MT
Global markets live: Reckitt, Apple, Warner, Eli Llily, Intel... Our Logo
FTSE 100 Ends Sharply Down as Reckitt Benckiser, -2- DJ
FTSE 100 Ends Sharply Down as Reckitt Benckiser, St. James's Place Dive DJ
London Stocks Fall After Downbeat Earnings Reports MT
FTSE 100 down as Reckitt, St James's Place plunge AN
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET DJ

Chart Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Chart Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
More charts

Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - OTC and health products (41.5%): antiseptic products (no. 1 worldwide; Dettol brand), OTC products (Gaviscon, Mucinex, Strepsils, Clearasil, etc.), intimate wellness products (Durex, K-Y and Queen V brands), vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva brands), analgesics (Nurofen brand), and personal care products (Veet brand); - hygiene and household cleaning products (41.2%): toilet and bathroom cleaning products (Cillit Bang and Harpic brands), disinfectants and surface cleaners (no. 1 worldwide in disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol and Veja brands), deodorants and anti-parasitics (no. 2 worldwide; Air Wick, Mortein and SBP brands), dishwashing products (no. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, strippers, etc.; Calgonit and Finish brands), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon and Woolite brands); - nutrition products (17.3%): primarily infant nutrition products (Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfinitas and Nutramigen brands). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.4%), the United States (31.8%) and other (62.8%).
Sector
Household Products
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
51.3 GBP
Average target price
61.48 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+19.84%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Household Products

1st Jan change Capi.
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Stock Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
-5.28% 46.33B
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Stock Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
+6.75% 24.61B
THE CLOROX COMPANY Stock The Clorox Company
+5.86% 18.73B
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK Stock PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
-24.36% 6.47B
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. Stock Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
+9.99% 6.2B
WD-40 COMPANY Stock WD-40 Company
+11.29% 3.61B
LION CORPORATION Stock Lion Corporation
+0.80% 2.44B
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED Stock Jyothy Labs Limited
-9.64% 1.92B
SANO BRUNO'S ENTERPRISES LTD Stock Sano Bruno's Enterprises Ltd
+20.14% 934M
HONGMIAN ZHIHUI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION CO.,LTD.GUANGZHOU Stock Hongmian Zhihui Science and Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd.Guangzhou
-3.82% 770M
Other Household Products
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - London S.E.
  4. News Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group: Reckitt
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW