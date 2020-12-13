Reckitt Benckiser : Harpic launches #TogetherLive

The COVID crisis has highlighted the critical role of sanitation in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. In a bid to raise awareness around the importance of good sanitation and the ongoing global sanitation crisis, Harpic has partnered with #TogetherBand to produce a series of live events, streamed from all over the world.

#TogetherBand is a global movement that aims to create a worldwide community of one billion citizens to achieve the UN's Global Goals. The movement couples music and film to get to the heart of issues and drive change in the areas that need immediate support - particularly Brazil, Mexico, and India.

Harpic's live music and authentic storytelling events will feature musical stars alongside industry experts working at the forefront of Global Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation to encourage viewers to take action and take the pledge in order to achieve this goal.

The first in Harpic's #TogetherLive series kicks off tomorrow (12th December) in Brazil and will be livestreamed via YouTube.

The event will be headlined by Seu Jorge, the Iconic Brazilian artist and Latin Grammy winner, and supported by A-list celebrity ambassadors including Willian da Borges, the Brazilian footballer, and Samantha Schmutz.

Watch along at 10pm GMT (7pm BRST) and sign the pledge to help achieve Global Goal 6.