  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/23 11:30:00 am
5593 GBX   -0.60%
11:34aRECKITT BENCKISER : Let's get Water Positive
PU
08/19AstraZeneca CEO Soriot tops FTSE 100 pay-out charts in 2020 - report
RE
08/19UK's McBride warns 'exceptional' cost rises to hammer 2022 profit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : Let's get Water Positive

08/23/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Supporting our sustainability ambitions and commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we've committed to becoming Water Positive by 2030.

As a direct consequence of climate change, water stress is a key focus area for us. We operate over 20 sites in areas of water stress, so it's important we play our part in doing the right thing and helping reduce water impact in these communities.

But we cannot do it alone. We need to collaborate with, and learn from, others. So today, at the start of World Water Week, we've joined forces with the Water Resilience Coalition (WRC) and its parent organisation, the CEO Water Mandate.

Co-endorsed by almost 200 companies, the CEO Water Mandate seeks to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship, in partnership with the United Nations, governments, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

The WRC is an industry-driven coalition of over 30 companies under the CEO Water Mandate that aims to elevate global water stress to the top of the corporate agenda.

We're already making strides and beating our targets in water stewardship. In manufacturing, we aimed to reduce our water use by 35% by 2020. We've exceeded this target and achieved a 39% reduction. But this is just the beginning.

Through innovative collaboration and these meaningful new partnerships, we're aiming to:

  • Reduce our water use in operations by a further 30% by 2025
  • Achieve a 50% reduction in the water footprint of our products by 2040

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 126 M 17 972 M 17 972 M
Net income 2021 513 M 703 M 703 M
Net Debt 2021 8 371 M 11 461 M 11 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,4x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 40 189 M 54 730 M 55 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5 627,00 GBX
Average target price 7 076,34 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-13.99%54 730
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY4.28%352 195
UNILEVER PLC-5.84%146 027
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.24.04%119 694
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED9.36%82 719
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.85%66 469