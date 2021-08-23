Reckitt Benckiser : Let's get Water Positive

Supporting our sustainability ambitions and commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we've committed to becoming Water Positive by 2030.

As a direct consequence of climate change, water stress is a key focus area for us. We operate over 20 sites in areas of water stress, so it's important we play our part in doing the right thing and helping reduce water impact in these communities.

But we cannot do it alone. We need to collaborate with, and learn from, others. So today, at the start of World Water Week, we've joined forces with the Water Resilience Coalition (WRC) and its parent organisation, the CEO Water Mandate.

Co-endorsed by almost 200 companies, the CEO Water Mandate seeks to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship, in partnership with the United Nations, governments, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

The WRC is an industry-driven coalition of over 30 companies under the CEO Water Mandate that aims to elevate global water stress to the top of the corporate agenda.

We're already making strides and beating our targets in water stewardship. In manufacturing, we aimed to reduce our water use by 35% by 2020. We've exceeded this target and achieved a 39% reduction. But this is just the beginning.

Through innovative collaboration and these meaningful new partnerships, we're aiming to: