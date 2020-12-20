Reckitt Benckiser : Mucinex TikTok Statement

RB is aware of recent social media activity surrounding Mucinex and fertility. As a global leader in health and hygiene, we wish to clarify that Mucinex should only be used as intended and in line with usage instructions.

The most common active ingredient in Mucinex products (guaifenesin) is indicated to help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make coughs more productive. Taking Mucinex for infertility constitutes off-label use.

It should also be noted that guaifenesin is commonly used in combination with other active ingredients. Mucinex-D for example contains pseudoephedrine, a nasal decongestant which should only be used for approved indications and carries specific risks. Taking medications outside their approved indications or without acknowledging all active ingredients may be harmful. In case of doubt we recommend a discussion with a healthcare professional. Please always read the label and safety information before taking any self-care medication.