Reckitt Benckiser: Q1 sales of £3737m
In detail, the Hygiene segment grew by 1.1% (+7.1% on a comparable basis), the Health business declined by 6.4% (or +1% on a comparable basis) and the Nutrition division fell by 13.5% (or -9.9% on a comparable basis).
"Net sales performance in the quarter was in line with our expectations", stresses Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer.
After a period of price-driven growth, we are now returning to a balanced contribution from price, mix and volume", he added, pointing out that consumers are embracing high-end innovations.
In terms of outlook, the manufacturer of convenience goods is targeting like-for-like sales growth in 2024 of between 2% and 4% compared with 2023.
