Reckitt Benckiser: Q1 sales of £3737m

Reckitt Benckiser has reported net sales of £3737 million for Q1 2024, down 4.6% on an IFRS basis (or +1.5% on a comparable basis).



In detail, the Hygiene segment grew by 1.1% (+7.1% on a comparable basis), the Health business declined by 6.4% (or +1% on a comparable basis) and the Nutrition division fell by 13.5% (or -9.9% on a comparable basis).



"Net sales performance in the quarter was in line with our expectations", stresses Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer.



After a period of price-driven growth, we are now returning to a balanced contribution from price, mix and volume", he added, pointing out that consumers are embracing high-end innovations.



In terms of outlook, the manufacturer of convenience goods is targeting like-for-like sales growth in 2024 of between 2% and 4% compared with 2023.



