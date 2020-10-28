Reckitt Benckiser : RB launches Planet Conscious product store on Amazon.co.uk

Wednesday 28 October 2020, London: Today we launch our first ever Planet Conscious product store on Amazon.co.uk. The store makes it easy for consumers to shop for more sustainable products from RB's portfolio. The product selection includes multiple household categories like dishwashing, surface cleaning, air care and laundry from global RB brands like Finish, Dettol, Airwick, Vanish, and Botanical Origins.

