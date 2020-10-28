Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : RB launches Planet Conscious product store on Amazon.co.uk

10/28/2020 | 07:15am EDT
RB launches Planet Conscious product store on Amazon.co.uk to help consumers shop for more sustainable products from RB's portfolio

Wednesday 28 October 2020, London: Today we launch our first ever Planet Conscious product store on Amazon.co.uk. The store makes it easy for consumers to shop for more sustainable products from RB's portfolio. The product selection includes multiple household categories like dishwashing, surface cleaning, air care and laundry from global RB brands like Finish, Dettol, Airwick, Vanish, and Botanical Origins.

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 13 974 M 18 128 M 18 128 M
Net income 2020 2 186 M 2 836 M 2 836 M
Net Debt 2020 10 094 M 13 095 M 13 095 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 49 688 M 64 958 M 64 459 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 37 756
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 096,52 GBX
Last Close Price 6 984,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC13.95%64 958
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.98%352 997
UNILEVER N.V.0.14%159 328
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.11.87%83 457
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.15%69 419
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.54%67 606
