Reckitt Benckiser : ROLE OF CHAIR

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC (the "Company")

ROLE OF THE CHAIR

This document sets out the role and responsibilities of the Chair of the Company.

The Chair is responsible for the overall operation, governance and leadership of an effective Board which will provide direction for the executive team within a framework of prudent and effective control.

The Chair is responsible for enabling the Directors to operate effectively as one unit to determine the strategy, risk appetite and governance structure necessary to deliver shareholder value in a transparent and responsible manner. The Chair's responsibilities include:

The Board and Meetings

Chairing Board and Nomination Committee meetings of the Company and encouraging effective engagement of all Board members by drawing on their skills, experience and knowledge.

Ensure that board meetings provide a forum that promotes a culture of openness and constructive debate and effective contributions from individual Directors with sufficient time allocated to key issues.

Ensuring sufficient regularity and frequency of Board meetings.

Finalising the Board meeting agenda with the help of the CEO and the Company Secretary, to be primarily focused on strategy, performance, value creation, accountability and culture.

Ensuring Board members receive timely, accurate and clear information to enable the Board to facilitate effective discussion and make sound decisions. Once decisions are made, to ensure that there is appropriate delegation of authority to the executive.

Ensuring Board Committees are properly structured with appropriate terms of reference.

Managing the Board to allow enough time for discussion of complex or contentious issues.

Chairing the Annual General Meeting and arranging for all directors to attend the meeting and for the Chairs of Board committees to be available to answer questions.

Board dynamics, induction and performance