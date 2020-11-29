Reckitt Benckiser : ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC (the "Company")

ROLE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This document sets out the role and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company.

The CEO is responsible for the executive management of RB's business consistent with the strategy and commercial objectives agreed by the Board and subject to the limits of authority established by the Board. The CEO chairs the Executive Committee and, together with the CFO, the GBU Presidents and certain Group functional heads he appoints to the Committee, provides the day-to-day management of the Company. He is accountable and reports to the Board. The CEO's responsibilities include:

Formulating and proposing the strategic direction of the Company to the Board.

Effective development, and implementation of strategy and commercial objectives, agreed by the Board and reporting to the Board on progress in delivering strategic objectives.

Regularly reviewing the operational performance and strategic direction of the Company.

Providing clear leadership in responsible business conduct across all areas of the Company's business.

Ensuring the long-term sustainability of the business.

Delegating the day-to-day management of the business of the Company to each of the Executive Committee Members, acting individually or as a group or sub-committee.

Managing the Company's affairs and resources on behalf of the Board, except for those reserved for decision by the Board.

Providing clear leadership to promote the desired culture, values and behaviours and to inspire and support the Company's workforce in all areas of the Company's business, including the development of ideas, products and operations.

Ensuring the Company has appropriate organisational structures.

Meeting with the Chairman on a regular basis and keeping him informed of all important matters.

Ensuring the Board receives accurate, timely and clear information to enable it to discharge its duties.

Providing advice on succession planning, making recommendations in particular on the role and capabilities required in respect of the appointment of Executive Committee Members and executive Directors.

Ensuring that there are appropriate processes in place to identify and manage risk, and that appropriate internal controls are in place.

Ensuring that there are procedures in place to ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and regulations, including timely and accurate disclosure of information in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Promoting and conducting the affairs of the Company with the highest standards of integrity, probity and corporate governance.

Ensuring that the Company meets its obligations in respect of corporate responsibility as defined by the Board.