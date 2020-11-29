Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : ROLE OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

11/29/2020 | 03:11pm EST
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC (the "Company")

ROLE OF THE SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

This document sets out the role and responsibilities of the Senior Independent Director ("SID") of the Company.

The SID acts as a sounding board for the Chair and as an intermediary for the other Directors and shareholders as necessary. The SID's responsibilities include:

Chairman

  • The SID will chair the Nomination Committee when it is considering succession to the role of the Chair of the Board.
  • The SID will meet with the Non-Executive Directors at least annually, without the Chair present, to lead the appraisal of the Chair's performance and on such other occasions as necessary.

Shareholders

  • The SID will be available to shareholders or other stakeholders if they have any concerns which contact through the normal channels of Chair, Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer has failed to resolve, or for which such contact is inappropriate.
  • Develop and maintain a balanced understanding of major shareholder issues and concerns.

Issues

  • The SID will work with the Chair and other directors to resolve any significant issues. For example, if there is a dispute between the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, if shareholders or Non-Executive Directors have expressed concerns that are not being addressed by the Chair or Chief Executive Officer, if strategy is not supported by the entire Board, if there is concern that decisions are being made without the approval of the full Board, or if succession planning is being ignored.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:10:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
