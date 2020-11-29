Reckitt Benckiser : ROLE OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC (the "Company")

ROLE OF THE SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

This document sets out the role and responsibilities of the Senior Independent Director ("SID") of the Company.

The SID acts as a sounding board for the Chair and as an intermediary for the other Directors and shareholders as necessary. The SID's responsibilities include:

Chairman

The SID will chair the Nomination Committee when it is considering succession to the role of the Chair of the Board.

The SID will meet with the Non-Executive Directors at least annually, without the Chair present, to lead the appraisal of the Chair's performance and on such other occasions as necessary.

Shareholders

The SID will be available to shareholders or other stakeholders if they have any concerns which contact through the normal channels of Chair, Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer has failed to resolve, or for which such contact is inappropriate.

Develop and maintain a balanced understanding of major shareholder issues and concerns.

Issues