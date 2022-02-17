Reckitt Benckiser : Rejuvenating Reckitt - Transformation Update
TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS
Our six imperatives
1. GROW BRANDS
2. INVEST IN
3. DRIVE SUPERIOR
4. INCREASE
5. ACTIVELY MANAGE
6. EMBED
AND INNOVATE
CAPABILITIES
EXECUTION
PRODUCTIVITY
THE PORTFOLIO
SUSTAINABILITY
WHAT WE
SAID
WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY
DELIVERED
1. GROW BRANDS AND INNOVATE
2-year
Percent of total
E-commerce:
net revenue:
25%
LFL stacked
12%
net revenue
10%
Strengthen our
>85% growth
leadership position
2019
2021 in next
5 yrs
17% ratings average >4.2*
LFL net revenue growth in
2021
R&D pipeline
+50% value**
2x
*
>3,400 and filed*
Innovation:
*
OTC
*
PATENTS
Pipeline
pipeline value
Reinvigorate
granted
Growth drivers:
Market share:
Market share
700
bps
New places
gains in
New spaces
US since
Penetration
2019
New places:
New
Penetration:
NEW
spaces:
11m households
reached
MARKETS
Plant-based
52.8%
in 2021
76 since 2019
Dettol Tru Clean
ENTERED
products
brand
penetration
*Please see September 2021 capital markets day presentation for details **Pipeline value represents the increased revenue opportunity from innovation in 2022 compared to 2021.
Definitions (including LFL): see 2021 Results Statement)
TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS
1. GROW BRANDS
2. INVEST IN
3. DRIVE SUPERIOR
4. INCREASE
5. ACTIVELY MANAGE
6. EMBED
AND INNOVATE
CAPABILITIES
EXECUTION
PRODUCTIVITY
THE PORTFOLIO
SUSTAINABILITY
WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY
DELIVERED
2. INVEST IN CAPABILITIES
Investment in growth:
Step-change in skills
P&L investment to drive growth:
>£1 bn investment over 2020-21
growth enablers
growth drivers
competitiveness
growth enablers - core capabilities growth drivers - go-to-market, marketing competitiveness - consumer value
Highlights:
Incremental
c. £100m investment
15+ START-UPS
taking total to
c.£360m
in R&D
c. £80m invested in
vs.
2019
3. DRIVE SUPERIOR EXECUTION
Customer service:
Improve service levels
increase in
20% point
46%
increase in
points of
markets rated
26%
distribution
top-tier
+61% vs 2019
by retailers*
* Advantage Survey
#1
SUPPLIER
Survey
OF THE YEAR:
4. INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY
Productivity:
Realise
£1.3bn
in savings by end of
2022
Ahead of plan:
£2 bn
New target
by end
2023
c.14,000 INITIATIVES ACROSS THE ORGANISATION
£1.3 bn
£1.1 bn
already achieved
TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS
1. GROW BRANDS
2. INVEST IN
3. DRIVE SUPERIOR
4. INCREASE
5. ACTIVELY MANAGE
6. EMBED
AND INNOVATE
CAPABILITIES
EXECUTION
PRODUCTIVITY
THE PORTFOLIO
SUSTAINABILITY
WHAT WE
SAID
5. ACTIVELY MANAGE
THE PORTFOLIO
Focus on
higher growth
6. EMBED SUSTAINABILITY
Across the
business and supply chain
Carbon emissions:
TARGET
-65% BY
2030**
**Carbon reduction from operations
WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY
DELIVERED
Disposals
of:
9% * portfolio turnover for higher growth
100%
£1
bn
renewable
electricity
in planned investments
purchased in
in sustainability
ALL manufacturing
over 10 years
less absolute
-66%
carbon
in
Hit target
operations
since
2015
9 years early
Total 2020 revenue of disposals (including proposed disposal of E45 and related sub-brands) plus annualised 2021 revenue of Biofreeze as a percentage of 2020 revenue plus Biofreeze
Acquisitions
of:
Disposals of
IFCN China
and EnfaBebé
TO
AA
A
Sustainability
scores:
UPGRADED
FROM
in April 2021
S&P Global Gold Class
Top 15%
of
Sustainability Award 2022
22.9 industry group
°
SCORE ON MSCI
IMPLIED TEMPERATURE RISE (ITR)*
1.38 C
*metric to show companies' implied temperature alignment with global goals
Disclaimer
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Sales 2021
13 138 M
17 842 M
17 842 M
Net income 2021
179 M
244 M
244 M
Net Debt 2021
7 984 M
10 843 M
10 843 M
P/E ratio 2021
-217x
Yield 2021
2,99%
Capitalization
41 488 M
56 344 M
56 344 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,77x
EV / Sales 2022
3,72x
Nbr of Employees
43 500
Free-Float
96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
5 807,00 GBX
Average target price
7 123,05 GBX
Spread / Average Target
22,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.