Reckitt Benckiser : Rejuvenating Reckitt - Transformation Update

02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST
TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS

Our six imperatives

1. GROW BRANDS

2. INVEST IN

3. DRIVE SUPERIOR

4. INCREASE

5. ACTIVELY MANAGE

6. EMBED

AND INNOVATE

CAPABILITIES

EXECUTION

PRODUCTIVITY

THE PORTFOLIO

SUSTAINABILITY

WHAT WE SAID

WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY DELIVERED

1. GROW BRANDS AND INNOVATE

2-year

Percent of total

E-commerce:

net revenue:

25%

LFL stacked

12%

net revenue

10%

Strengthen our

>85% growth

leadership position

2019

2021 in next 5 yrs

17% ratings average >4.2*

LFL net revenue growth in 2021

R&D pipeline

+50% value**

2x*

>3,400 and filed*

Innovation:

*

OTC

*

PATENTS

Pipeline

pipeline value

Reinvigorate

granted

Growth drivers:

Market share:

Market share

700 bps

New places

gains in

New spaces

US since

Penetration

2019

New places:

New

Penetration:

NEW

spaces:

11m households

reached

MARKETS

Plant-based

52.8%

in 2021

76 since 2019

Dettol Tru Clean

ENTERED

products

brand

penetration

*Please see September 2021 capital markets day presentation for details **Pipeline value represents the increased revenue opportunity from innovation in 2022 compared to 2021.

Definitions (including LFL): see 2021 Results Statement)

TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS

Our six imperatives

1. GROW BRANDS

2. INVEST IN

3. DRIVE SUPERIOR

4. INCREASE

5. ACTIVELY MANAGE

6. EMBED

AND INNOVATE

CAPABILITIES

EXECUTION

PRODUCTIVITY

THE PORTFOLIO

SUSTAINABILITY

WHAT WE SAID

WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY DELIVERED

2. INVEST IN CAPABILITIES

Investment in growth:

Step-change in skills

P&L investment to drive growth:

>£1bn investment over 2020-21

growth enablers growth drivers

competitiveness

growth enablers - core capabilities growth drivers - go-to-market, marketing competitiveness - consumer value

Highlights:

Incremental c.£100m investment

15+ START-UPS

taking total to

c.£360m

in R&D

c.£80m invested in

vs. 2019

3. DRIVE SUPERIOR EXECUTION

Customer service:

Improve service levels

increase in

20% point

46%

increase in

points of

markets rated

26%

distribution

top-tier

+61% vs 2019

by retailers*

* Advantage Survey

#1

SUPPLIER

Survey

OF THE YEAR:

4. INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY

Productivity:

Realise £1.3bn

in savings by end of 2022

Ahead of plan:

£2 bn

New target

by end 2023

c.14,000 INITIATIVES ACROSS THE ORGANISATION

£1.3 bn

£1.1 bn

already achieved

TRANSFORMATION FIRMLY ON TRACK: STRONGER BUSINESS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS

Our six imperatives

1. GROW BRANDS

2. INVEST IN

3. DRIVE SUPERIOR

4. INCREASE

5. ACTIVELY MANAGE

6. EMBED

AND INNOVATE

CAPABILITIES

EXECUTION

PRODUCTIVITY

THE PORTFOLIO

SUSTAINABILITY

WHAT WE SAID

5. ACTIVELY MANAGE

THE PORTFOLIO

Focus on

higher growth

6. EMBED SUSTAINABILITY

Across the business and supply chain

Carbon emissions:

TARGET -65% BY

2030**

**Carbon reduction from operations

WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY DELIVERED

Disposals of:

9%* portfolio turnover for higher growth

100%

£1 bn

renewable

electricity

in planned investments

purchased in

in sustainability

ALL manufacturing

over 10 years

less absolute

-66%

carbon in

Hit target

operations

since 2015

9 years early

  • Total 2020 revenue of disposals (including proposed disposal of E45 and related sub-brands) plus annualised 2021 revenue of Biofreeze as a percentage of 2020 revenue plus Biofreeze

Acquisitions of:

Disposals of

IFCN China

and EnfaBebé

TO

AA

A

Sustainability scores:

UPGRADED

FROM

in April 2021

S&P Global Gold Class

Top 15% of

Sustainability Award 2022

22.9 industry group

°

SCORE ON MSCI

IMPLIED TEMPERATURE RISE (ITR)*

1.38 C

*metric to show companies' implied temperature alignment with global goals

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
