Reckitt Benckiser : Sells Scholl Footcare Brand to US Private-Equity Firm

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Wednesday that it is selling its Scholl footcare brand to Boston-based private-equity firm Yellow Wood Partners.

The consumer-goods company said the transaction is subject to consultation with its work council in France. Completion of the deal is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2021. No financial details were disclosed.

RB had acquired Scholl as part of its acquisition of SSL International in 2010. The proposed sale also includes the Amope, Krack and Eulactol footcare brands, the company said.

02-24-21 0229ET