Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : Sells Scholl Footcare Brand to US Private-Equity Firm

02/24/2021 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Wednesday that it is selling its Scholl footcare brand to Boston-based private-equity firm Yellow Wood Partners.

The consumer-goods company said the transaction is subject to consultation with its work council in France. Completion of the deal is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2021. No financial details were disclosed.

RB had acquired Scholl as part of its acquisition of SSL International in 2010. The proposed sale also includes the Amope, Krack and Eulactol footcare brands, the company said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0229ET

All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
02:44aRECKITT BENCKISER : Swings to 2020 Net Profit on Strong Hygiene Sales
DJ
02:35aRECKITT BENCKISER : to Acquire Biofreeze Brand From Performance Health
DJ
02:29aRECKITT BENCKISER : Returns to Profit in 2020; Marginal Revenue Growth Seen in 2..
MT
02:29aRECKITT BENCKISER : to Sell Scholl Brand to Yellow Wood Partners
MT
02:29aRECKITT BENCKISER : Sells Scholl Footcare Brand to US Private-Equity Firm
DJ
02:24aRECKITT BENCKISER : to Acquire US Pain Relief Brand Biofreeze
MT
02:20aReckitt Benckiser caps 2020 with record sales, to sell Scholl
RE
02:17aRECKITT BENCKISER : Acquisition
DJ
02:09aRECKITT BENCKISER : Earnings Flash (RB..L) RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP Posts FY20 Re..
MT
02:06aRECKITT BENCKISER : Full year results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 985 M 19 803 M 19 803 M
Net income 2020 2 173 M 3 077 M 3 077 M
Net Debt 2020 10 009 M 14 172 M 14 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 42 552 M 60 009 M 60 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 37 756
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 688,19 GBX
Last Close Price 5 970,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-10.52%60 009
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.35%311 700
UNILEVER PLC-12.82%141 257
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.9.66%103 550
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-9.01%70 252
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.64%65 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ