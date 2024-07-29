By Michael Susin

Reckitt Benckiser shares tumbled after a U.S. court ruled against peer Abbott Laboratories in a key baby-formula case, with investors fearing a similar outcome for Reckitt's own litigation.

Shares at 0910 GMT were down 9.8% at GBP40.45, and have fallen 31% over the last 12 months. This is the lowest level observed since January 2013.

The court ordered Abbott to pay $495 million in compensation after determining the company failed to warn its formula increased the risk of bowel disease. Abbott is appealing the verdict.

In March, Reckitt--which owns the U.S. infant nutrition Mead Johnson--was ordered to pay $60 million in compensation related to litigation over the death of a premature baby that was fed its Enfamil Premature 24 product.

The case was one of thousands by families suing formula manufacturer, and prompted shares to drop 15%. In a worst-case scenario, total litigation could represent a 2 billion-pound ($2.57 billion) financial hit, Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a research note.

The U.K. consumer-products company said last week that it might sell Mead Johnson as part of a major business overhaul.

