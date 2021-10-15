Log in
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:35:10 am
5448 GBX   -0.73%
RECKITT BENCKISER : The UK's untold stories
PU
RECKITT BENCKISER : Q3 consensus
PU
RECKITT BENCKISER : Our innovations are going #onestepgreener
PU
Reckitt Benckiser : #SkiptheRinse with Finish to help save water

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
At Reckitt we are determined to protect, heal and nurture in our relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Along with our partners we are dedicated to improving health, hygiene and nutrition for everyone, everywhere. And asa Principal Partner of COP26we want to help people make everyday changes to protect the environment.

Our aim for 2030 is to engage 2 billion people in our partnerships, programmes and campaigns. We want to build awareness and create a positive impact on society.

Each of our brands is directing its focus to where it can make most impact in accelerating progress to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

To raise awareness of the water scarcity crisis our purpose-led brand Finish is encouraging people to #SkiptheRinse when loading the dishwasher.

On average, in the UK, people use approximately 143 litres of water per person each day. A lot of this water is unnecessarily wasted, and it is crucial that we know where our water goes.

Pre-rinsing your dishes uses up to 24 litres of water per load - this is an example of wasted water. So, we improved our Finish product to be even more effective at removing dirt, meaning you don't need to rinse dishes before you use the dishwasher.

#SkiptheRinse is a global movement and along with our partnerships with National Geographic, Love Water UKand the Nature Conservancywe have reached 350m+ people to encourage them to turn off the tap before loading the dishwasher. In the US alone, it has driven pledges to save 7.1 million gallons of water.

This global campaign is working to drive habit change at scale by encouraging people to embrace sustainable dishwashing. It is a story that really connects to people and translates into a small behaviour change in everyday life that adds up to a big impact.

So next time you're loading the dishwasher make sure you do your part and #SkiptheRinse to help build a cleaner, healthier world.

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 069 M 17 962 M 17 962 M
Net income 2021 -457 M -628 M -628 M
Net Debt 2021 8 286 M 11 389 M 11 389 M
P/E ratio 2021 -53,1x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 39 199 M 53 620 M 53 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5 488,00 GBX
Average target price 7 010,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-16.11%53 620
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.53%349 799
UNILEVER PLC-11.66%136 850
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.20.04%115 403
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.66%82 811
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.42%64 613