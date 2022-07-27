Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  News
  Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-07-27 am EDT
6705.00 GBX   +5.49%
02:55aReckitt Benckiser Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit, Upgrades Revenue Growth View
DJ
02:38aReckitt at end june, russia assets and liabilities had not met t…
RE
02:23aReckitt raises sales forecast after quarterly beat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit, Upgrades Revenue Growth View

07/27/2022 | 02:55am EDT
By Michael Susin


Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported Wednesday a swing to pretax profit for the first half of the year and upgraded its revenue growth expectations for the full year.

The consumer-goods company--which houses Dettol, Harpic and Durex among its brands--said it currently sees 2022 revenue growth on a like-for-like basis in the range of 5% to 8%. It previously expected growth in the range from 1% to 4%.

Reckitt posted a pretax profit of 1.69 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) for the six months compared with a loss of GBP1.94 billion in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to GBP6.89 billion from GBP6.60 billion the prior year. A consensus estimate taken from the company's website had forecast first-half revenue at GBP6.69 billion. Meanwhile, revenue for the second quarter was GBP3.46 billion, beating market views of GBP3.27 billion

The board declared an interim dividend of 73 pence a share, unchanged from last year.

"The actions we have taken to broaden the shoulders of our Lysol and Dettol franchises, combined with our innovation and penetration building initiatives have built a significantly larger, sustainable base from which we will grow," Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0254ET

Financials
Sales 2022 13 799 M 16 591 M 16 591 M
Net income 2022 2 221 M 2 671 M 2 671 M
Net Debt 2022 7 356 M 8 844 M 8 844 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 45 602 M 54 827 M 54 827 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6 374,00 GBX
Average target price 7 091,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.22%54 827
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.80%345 475
UNILEVER PLC2.05%119 990
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-30.12%92 442
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.93%77 170
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.78%65 234