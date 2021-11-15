Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:11 am
6225 GBX   -0.27%
11:45aRECKITT BENCKISER : Talk of climate needs to include talk of health
PU
11/11RECKITT : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/10RECKITT : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : Talk of climate needs to include talk of health

11/15/2021 | 11:45am EST
*The following text first appeared in The Times Red Box

The urgency with which we address the climate agenda must not wane, even as the streets of Glasgow return to normal following Cop26.
Progress was made here in areas such as financing and emissions reductions, and the conference emphasised the broad impact of climate change with themed days for topics including youth empowerment and transportation.

Looking ahead, we need to add another themed day, dedicated solely to action on climate and health. With Cop27 happening in Egypt, on a continent that will bear more than its share of the burden of inaction, the global community must not forget the link between the climate crisis and its growing implications for public health, particularly amid a continuing global pandemic.

As members of industry, academia and medicine, we recognise the extreme human and financial toll of this missed connection and ask policymakers to join us.

The relationship is well-documented: The past 20 years have seen numerous cross-sectoral studies on how climate change and its factors impact human health.

Recently the World Health Organization estimated that environmental factors - including air pollution, unsafe drinking water, zoonotic diseases, and weather-related disasters - cause more than 12 million deaths annually. Extreme weather claims lives directly and indirectly, putting food systems, infrastructure, and availability of care at immediate risk.

As environmental changes accelerate, global mortality is forecast to increase by at least 250,000 annual deaths from poor air quality and the geographic spread of vector-borne diseases like the yellow fever and West Nile viruses.

We also expect an increase in water-borne diseases such as cholera, due to more erratic rainfall and droughts. Importantly, deforestation and biodiversity loss have further increased the risk of other novel pathogens with pandemic potential.
Then there is the financial and economic toll. The annual global health costs already attributed to climate change and air pollution amount to trillions of dollars in welfare losses.

The global economy is starting to rebound after last year's 3.5 per cent pandemic-induced contraction, but this recovery is expected to be uneven, in developed and developing economies.

Both climate and health factor into that inequity, with the World Bank predicting that 100 million people in emerging market and developing economies will have fallen back into extreme poverty by the end of 2021. That means disadvantaged countries will have even fewer resources to mitigate future climate impacts.

Aside from the climate impact on health, we must also address health's impact on climate. Expanding essential health services to half the world's population who lacks even basic access will require massive innovation and rethinking of care - in part because the sector represents up to 5 per cent of net global emissions.

The most resilient health systems therefore must be, or become, green, and the sector more climate-conscious going forward. That requires recognition of health leaders as major stakeholders in the climate agenda.

Governments can help facilitate dialogue to identify and invest in mutually beneficial opportunities.
Cop26 already saw 42 countries, representing over a third of global healthcare emissions, commit to developing sustainable, low-carbon health systems. This is a laudable start, but more nations must join this effort to proactively enable the scaling-up of health services to mitigate climate-driven issues without inadvertently making them worse.

Similarly the private and charitable sectors must fully engage in driving a unified agenda. Significant changes to health systems' workforces, financing, supply chains, and infrastructure will be essential in realising a green health future. Therefore, we also call on our peers to increase investment and cross-sectoral partnership, as well as to promote the climate-health link in development projects.

Ultimately, we owe it to the planet and its people to elevate and unify the climate and health conversations. Human health is rooted in planetary health and treating these as distinct undermines improvements to both. Indeed, the costs of keeping them separate are simply too great to ignore.

Dr Vanessa Kerry is Seed Global Health CEO, Liam Smeeth is Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Laxman Narasimhan is CEO of Reckitt

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 105 M 17 610 M 17 610 M
Net income 2021 314 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2021 7 923 M 10 647 M 10 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 675x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 44 587 M 59 807 M 59 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6 242,00 GBX
Average target price 6 995,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-4.59%59 807
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY5.33%354 668
UNILEVER PLC-10.85%135 054
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.30.25%124 801
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.56%76 011
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.75%65 767