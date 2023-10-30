Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Slough, England-based health, hygiene and nutrition consumer products - Starts first tranche of GBP1 billion share buyback programme announced last week. The GBP250 million first tranche begins on Monday and will end no later than January 30. It will be carried out by US investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Current stock price: 5,502.00 pence, up 0.9% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 4.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

