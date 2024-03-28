Reckitt Benckiser gained almost 2% in London as UBS reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on the stock, with a target price of 7170 pence (representing a 62% upside potential for the share), anticipating 'sequentially better operating momentum in the first quarter'.

The broker expects the British group to post stable like-for-like sales growth in the first quarter, with growth of almost 3% in hygiene and health, offset by a 14% decline in nutrition.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.