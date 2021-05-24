Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Reckitt Benckiser : Dettol and Lysol score a series of partnerships

05/24/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Dettol and Lysol team up with sporting greats to help fans return to stadiums

Our commitments to a sustainable planet are wide-reaching and the launch of our sustainability ambitions in March showed just that.

With the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Dettol and Lysol have 'stepped up to the plate' to play their part in the safe return of sports fans to stadiums across the globe - a key driver in keeping people fit and active.

The Football Association

In the UK, Dettol has teamed up with The Football Association (The FA) as its Official Hygiene Partner of England's Men's and Women's Senior Football Teams, as well as with Wembley Stadium and its St George's Park training base.

The brand will partner with the FA to reinforce the key messages of good hygiene habits at all levels of football. In particular, a huge part of the partnership will focus on helping promote these habits and provide access to protocols, education & product to over 17,000 FA affiliated grassroots clubs in England and 1.4 million players.

https://www.reckitt.com/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/february/dettol-partners-with-the-football-association/

Cricket Australia

Over in Australia, Dettol and Cricket Australia have announced a global partnership to support a secure return to the country's beloved summer sport for senior and junior players, fans and the wider community.

It's hoped that cricket-lovers will feel more confident in returning to their theatre of choice - be it their stadium or backyard.

https://www.reckitt.com/newsroom/latest-news/news/2020/september/dettol-partners-with-cricket-australia

Hong Kong Rugby Union

Elsewhere, Dettol has partnered with Hong Kong Rugby Union ahead of the return of the hugely popular Hong Kong Sevens tournament returning this November. The tournament is one of the city's most popular and iconic sporting carnivals that attracts fans from across the world.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/reckitt_the-popular-global-annual-rugby-festival-activity-6801155557450416128-nqLr

Major League Baseball

Meanwhile, a host of the world's biggest baseball clubs have joined forces with Lysol to promote hygiene for the safe return to stadiums in the US, on the back of an agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) signed last year.

Lysol has created enhanced disinfection and cleaning measures at Fenway Park, the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox. The new measures will help protect fans, players and team staff for the team's regular season games and training.

Enhanced disinfection protocols have also been introduced at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. The same measures have also been introduced to the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals.

https://www.reckitt.com/us/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/may/rangers-hit-a-home-run-with-lysol/

https://www.reckitt.com/us/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/april/mariners-welcome-lysol-to-the-emerald-city/

https://www.reckitt.com/us/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/march/kansas-city-gives-a-royal-welcome-to-lysol/

https://www.reckitt.com/us/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/march/fenway-park-opens-2021-season-with-new-disinfection-plan/

https://www.reckitt.com/us/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/february/play-ball-miami-marlins-step-up-to-the-plate-with-lysol-to-strengthen-ballpark-disinfection-protocols/

Coming soon...

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions of lives. Our purpose-driven brands are driven to do the right thing always, and we're committed to enabling to support the safe return of sport - as well as deliver vital supplies to our communities. And the work has not yet finished...

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 16:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
